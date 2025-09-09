Landslides Paralyze Jammu-Srinagar Highway: Restoration on War-footing
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides and floods since August 26. Despite efforts to restore the damaged sections, including the critical 250-meter stretch in the Udhampur district, the highway remains shut, affecting thousands of stranded vehicles and halting the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:58 IST
- Country:
- India
For the ninth consecutive day, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains impassable, with teams working urgently to repair a 250-meter segment destroyed in a landslide.
The closure, initiated by the severe weather since August 26, has immobilized thousands of vehicles and disrupted critical transportation routes in the region, including the Doda-Kishtwar and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri roads.
While efforts continue to clear debris and repair roads, the public is urged to avoid the highways until restoration is complete, contributing to a significant transport disruption in Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zoya Unveils 'Whispers from the Valley': A Symphony of Kashmir's Seasons
Infrastructure Crisis: Restoring Vital Roads and Bridges After Devastating Floods in Jammu and Kashmir
Whispers from the Valley: Zoya's Ode to Kashmir's Timeless Beauty
Jammu and Kashmir: A Region Battling Natural Calamity
Jammu and Kashmir Battles Nature's Fury: A Call for Environmental Awareness