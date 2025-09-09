Landslides Paralyze Jammu-Srinagar Highway: Restoration on War-footing

For the ninth consecutive day, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains impassable, with teams working urgently to repair a 250-meter segment destroyed in a landslide.

The closure, initiated by the severe weather since August 26, has immobilized thousands of vehicles and disrupted critical transportation routes in the region, including the Doda-Kishtwar and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri roads.

While efforts continue to clear debris and repair roads, the public is urged to avoid the highways until restoration is complete, contributing to a significant transport disruption in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)