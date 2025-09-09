Left Menu

Luxury Cars See Price Drop as JLR and Volvo Reflect GST Cuts

Jaguar Land Rover announces a significant price reduction for its vehicles following GST rate cuts, with decreases between Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 30.4 lakh across its Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery models. Volvo Car India follows suit, reducing prices by up to Rs 6.9 lakh on its portfolio.

Updated: 09-09-2025 14:39 IST
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is set to lower vehicle prices in India following a reduction in GST rates. The new prices will see cuts ranging from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 30.4 lakh across luxury brands including Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery. This strategic move aims to provide consumers with immediate financial relief and stimulate the luxury car market in the country.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director of JLR India, commended the GST rationalisation as beneficial for both consumers and the broader industry. According to Amba, this change is expected to bolster confidence and commitment to India's evolving luxury car market.

In line with JLR's decision, Volvo Car India has announced similar reductions, offering price cuts up to Rs 6.9 lakh on its internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio, effective from September 22. These price adjustments illustrate a significant trend within the luxury vehicle sector, driven by favorable tax policy changes.

