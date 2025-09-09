India's Copper Conundrum: The Urgent Call for Policy Reforms

India faces an urgent need for policy reforms to lure investments into copper exploration and mining. The nation, highly reliant on copper imports, must focus on enhancing returns on investment in this sector.

Copper is central to India's energy transition efforts, playing a crucial role in diverse sectors such as power grids, electric vehicles, and advanced manufacturing.

The Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) report emphasizes that India's mining policies are outdated, hindering new investments. Streamlining these policies can ensure efficient copper exploitation, crucial for the country's growing demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)