India's Copper Conundrum: The Urgent Call for Policy Reforms

India requires swift policy reforms to boost investments in copper exploration and mining due to heavy reliance on imports. Copper is vital for energy transitions, impacting sectors like power grid, EVs, and construction. Current procedures need streamlining to prevent delays and attract new investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:56 IST
India faces an urgent need for policy reforms to lure investments into copper exploration and mining. The nation, highly reliant on copper imports, must focus on enhancing returns on investment in this sector.

Copper is central to India's energy transition efforts, playing a crucial role in diverse sectors such as power grids, electric vehicles, and advanced manufacturing.

The Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) report emphasizes that India's mining policies are outdated, hindering new investments. Streamlining these policies can ensure efficient copper exploitation, crucial for the country's growing demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

