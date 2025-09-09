Altmin Marks India's First Project in Mineral Security Partnership

Hyderabad, India – Altmin Private Limited, a leading player in battery materials and supply chain solutions, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming India's first company to be listed with the Mineral Security Partnership (MSP). This achievement places India on the global map as a serious contender in the critical minerals sector.

In a strategic move, the Ministry of Mines proposed Altmin's lithium refining project, earning it an official listing in August 2025. This endorsement marks a significant advancement in India's quest for critical mineral security and its transition towards green energy. The listing empowers Altmin to acquire lithium refining technology from Brazil, challenging China's dominance over this pivotal resource.

Altmin's Founder and MD, Anjani Sri Mourya Sunkavalli, expressed enthusiasm for the development, highlighting the project's role in building a robust and self-reliant critical minerals ecosystem. The initiative paves the way for enhanced cooperation between India and Brazil in the critical minerals sector, promising to strengthen the 'Make in India' initiative for lithium-ion batteries.

