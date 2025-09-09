Left Menu

India's Steel Surge: Infrastructure Boom Drives Demand

India's steel demand is set to see double-digit growth driven by government-led infrastructure projects, as per Union Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma. The demand rise aligns with India's goal of achieving 300 million tonnes of steel-making capacity by 2030 and advancing Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

India's steel sector is poised for continued double-digit growth, propelled by extensive government infrastructure projects, according to Union Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma.

The Minister, speaking at the ISA Steel Conclave 2025, highlighted the vital role of government initiatives in boosting steel consumption nationwide. This boom supports India's objective to reach a 300 million tonne steel-making capacity by 2030.

Varma emphasized the industry's contribution to the GDP and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, pointing to major initiatives like the National Infrastructure Pipeline and Make in India. He also noted priorities such as decarbonization and technology adoption to ensure the sector's resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

