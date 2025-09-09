Flipkart Expands Supply Chain in Northeast: A Growth Strategy
Flipkart is expanding its supply chain in the Northeast, setting up over 6 lakh sq. ft. of warehousing capacity in Guwahati and a new grocery fulfilment centre in Agartala, Tripura. The company aims to accommodate the region's 35-40% year-on-year growth fueled by digital adoption.
In a strategic move to capitalize on surging demand, e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced an expansion of its supply chain operations in the Northeast region, one of its fastest-growing markets.
The company has established over 6 lakh sq. ft. of warehousing space in Guwahati to accommodate non-large, large, and grocery items and a new grocery fulfilment center in Agartala, Tripura, which is now operational and capable of processing 5,000 orders daily, as confirmed by a company spokesperson.
Notably, the Northeast market has shown impressive 35-40 percent year-on-year growth, significantly driven by digital adoption and growing aspirations. Flipkart's initiative has also created over 5,000 direct jobs, emphasizing women, people with disabilities, and youth skill development.
