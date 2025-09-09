Left Menu

Flipkart Expands Supply Chain in Northeast: A Growth Strategy

Flipkart is expanding its supply chain in the Northeast, setting up over 6 lakh sq. ft. of warehousing capacity in Guwahati and a new grocery fulfilment centre in Agartala, Tripura. The company aims to accommodate the region's 35-40% year-on-year growth fueled by digital adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:52 IST
Flipkart Expands Supply Chain in Northeast: A Growth Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to capitalize on surging demand, e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced an expansion of its supply chain operations in the Northeast region, one of its fastest-growing markets.

The company has established over 6 lakh sq. ft. of warehousing space in Guwahati to accommodate non-large, large, and grocery items and a new grocery fulfilment center in Agartala, Tripura, which is now operational and capable of processing 5,000 orders daily, as confirmed by a company spokesperson.

Notably, the Northeast market has shown impressive 35-40 percent year-on-year growth, significantly driven by digital adoption and growing aspirations. Flipkart's initiative has also created over 5,000 direct jobs, emphasizing women, people with disabilities, and youth skill development.

TRENDING

1
Kerala Police Faces Scrutiny Over Custodial Torture Allegations

Kerala Police Faces Scrutiny Over Custodial Torture Allegations

 India
2
ASML's $1.5 Billion Bet on Mistral Boosts Europe's AI Sovereignty

ASML's $1.5 Billion Bet on Mistral Boosts Europe's AI Sovereignty

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Recycling: Guangdong Databeyond's Breakthrough Optical Sorter

Revolutionizing Recycling: Guangdong Databeyond's Breakthrough Optical Sorte...

 China
4
LYNO: Revolutionizing DeFi with AI-Powered Cross-Chain Arbitrage

LYNO: Revolutionizing DeFi with AI-Powered Cross-Chain Arbitrage

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High ESG scores don’t guarantee more accurate financial forecasts

Data and cost barriers blocking AI’s sustainable construction potential

Cloud-based AI platform boosts greenhouse crop monitoring

EHR system hacks surge as network servers and email become weak links

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025