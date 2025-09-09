Thane RTO Revolutionizes Transport Services with New App Integration
The Thane district's Regional Transport Office has launched technology-driven initiatives, including a mobile app, to enhance traffic management and services. The app features helplines and alerts for accident-prone areas. State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik plans statewide implementation of these citizen-centric solutions once proven successful in Thane.
The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Thane, Maharashtra, has embraced digital transformation by introducing several technology-driven initiatives aimed at improving transport services. Among these is a new mobile application that integrates multiple helplines, designed to foster transparency and efficiency for citizens and vehicle owners alike.
In a statement on Tuesday, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik emphasized that these innovations are crafted not only to offer convenience but also to enhance traffic management, boost tax revenue, and reduce road accidents. Sarnaik further noted that if successful, this model could be replicated across the state.
The initiatives, which include advanced systems like a geo-location alert app for accident-prone zones and a Tax Defaulter Vehicle Monitoring System, became operational on September 8. These services are housed under the 'RTO Thane Communication System,' centralizing transport functions on a single platform.
