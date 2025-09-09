India's Fitness Industry: A Billion-Dollar Transformation

India's fitness industry is on the cusp of significant growth, projected to expand from Rs 16,200 crore in 2024 to Rs 37,700 crore by 2030, according to a report by Deloitte India and the Health & Fitness Association. This growth, at a compound annual rate of 15%, reflects a nationwide shift towards embracing fitness as a fundamental lifestyle choice.

The report highlights several factors contributing to this growth, including heightened health awareness following the pandemic, increased disposable incomes, and widespread digital connectivity. Unlike global trends, where the fitness industry has seen steady growth, India's market is just beginning to tap into preventive health measures, gradually moving away from reactive healthcare approaches.

Deloitte expects the number of gym members to nearly double by 2030, from 12.3 million to 23.3 million. However, 820 million Indians remain inactive, presenting both a challenge and an opportunity for the industry. Praveen Govindu, a Partner at Deloitte India, stressed the importance of reaching beyond urban areas and affluent clients to incorporate inclusive, community-focused fitness solutions that cater to smaller towns and income groups.

Liz Clark, CEO of the Health & Fitness Association, emphasized India's potential in the global fitness arena, citing that innovation and strategic investment could yield substantial financial returns and health benefits. As India's fitness culture evolves, it supports related sectors such as activewear, digital platforms, and wellness tourism, cultivating a holistic economy around health.

According to Deloitte's survey of over 3,000 consumers, value gyms currently lead the market in revenue and membership. However, boutique fitness studios offering specialized classes like HIIT, yoga, and MMA are emerging as the fastest-growing segment. This trend signifies a shift towards customized, engaging fitness experiences. The fitness sector's evolution is set to play a pivotal role as India aims for a USD 5 trillion economy, making wellness an integral component of its growth strategy, according to the report.