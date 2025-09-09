Government Directs MRP Revision for Consumer Transparency

The government has mandated a revision of the maximum retail prices (MRP) on unsold goods following a change in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, effective from September 22.

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that manufacturers, packers, and importers have until December 31, 2025, to update the MRPs, provided the stock remains unsold. These changes must strictly reflect only the GST alterations.

New prices should be displayed alongside the old ones using stickers, stamps, or online prints. The initiative seeks to ensure transparency and protect consumer interests, with companies required to notify consumers through advertisements and public notices.

