Left Menu

Government Directs MRP Revision for Consumer Transparency

The government has instructed manufacturers to adjust MRPs on unsold stocks to align with revised GST rates effective from September 22. Changes must strictly reflect GST adjustments, with the new and old prices clearly displayed. This move aims to enhance transparency and safeguard consumer rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:33 IST
Government Directs MRP Revision for Consumer Transparency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has mandated a revision of the maximum retail prices (MRP) on unsold goods following a change in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, effective from September 22.

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that manufacturers, packers, and importers have until December 31, 2025, to update the MRPs, provided the stock remains unsold. These changes must strictly reflect only the GST alterations.

New prices should be displayed alongside the old ones using stickers, stamps, or online prints. The initiative seeks to ensure transparency and protect consumer interests, with companies required to notify consumers through advertisements and public notices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Police Faces Scrutiny Over Custodial Torture Allegations

Kerala Police Faces Scrutiny Over Custodial Torture Allegations

 India
2
ASML's $1.5 Billion Bet on Mistral Boosts Europe's AI Sovereignty

ASML's $1.5 Billion Bet on Mistral Boosts Europe's AI Sovereignty

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Recycling: Guangdong Databeyond's Breakthrough Optical Sorter

Revolutionizing Recycling: Guangdong Databeyond's Breakthrough Optical Sorte...

 China
4
LYNO: Revolutionizing DeFi with AI-Powered Cross-Chain Arbitrage

LYNO: Revolutionizing DeFi with AI-Powered Cross-Chain Arbitrage

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High ESG scores don’t guarantee more accurate financial forecasts

Data and cost barriers blocking AI’s sustainable construction potential

Cloud-based AI platform boosts greenhouse crop monitoring

EHR system hacks surge as network servers and email become weak links

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025