Centralised Traffic Control: Enhancing Railroad Safety Post Near Miss

Following a narrowly avoided accident involving the Jan Shatabdi Express at Hodal, North Central Railway is considering upgrades to station masters' control panels. A central investigation revealed the need for improved safety features in signal systems, prompting discussions on the implementation of a Centralised Traffic Control system for enhanced railway safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following a narrowly avoided collision involving the Jan Shatabdi Express at Hodal in the Agra rail division, the North Central Railway is deliberating on enhancing safety systems. The incident occurred when a medical emergency led to the train being diverted to an under-maintenance loop line, nearly resulting in an accident.

A preliminary investigation by railway officials indicated a need for improved control panel features, including visual alerts for tracks under maintenance. This revelation has sparked discussions on the wider implementation of a Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) system to prevent such human errors in the future.

The railway sector has been exploring centralized solutions since 2018, but full optimization of the CTC system, particularly on busy routes like the Ghaziabad-Kanpur line, has yet to be realized, posing an opportunity for enhancing operational safety and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

