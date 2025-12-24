Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Train Accident Claims Five Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district resulted in the death of five people from the same family when a passenger train struck their motorcycle. The incident occurred at a pedestrian railway passage, claiming the lives of Sethpal, his family, and brother-in-law Hari Om.

Updated: 24-12-2025 21:27 IST
A devastating accident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, as five members of a family lost their lives Wednesday evening. A passenger train collided with their motorcycle, which they were riding across a railway track near the Rauja railway station.

The family, including Sethpal, his wife Pooja, their two young children, and his brother-in-law Hari Om, were traveling back to their home in Vanka village. The tragic incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when the train approached from Lucknow and hit them at a pedestrian passage.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed the fatalities and stated that normal rail and road traffic resumed shortly after. The bodies were sent for postmortem as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate accident.

