Godrej Interio's Ambitious Expansion and Revenue Goals

Furniture producer Godrej Interio announced plans to invest Rs 300 crore in business expansion and technology enhancements, aiming to achieve Rs 10,000 crore in revenue by FY29. Officials highlighted this strategy as part of efforts to bolster their market presence and double current revenues.

As the second-largest revenue generator of the Rs 16,000-crore Godrej Enterprises Group, Godrej Interio plans to increase its organized furniture market share from 15% to over 20%. Executive Director Nyrika Holkar emphasized the brand's commitment to making premium design accessible to more consumers.

Investment areas include Rs 100 crore each for digital technology, expanding store presence to 1,500 outlets, and enhancing design elements. While pursuing these goals, the company anticipates revenue growth from Rs 3,400 crore in FY25 to Rs 10,000 crore by FY29, with a strategic shift in revenue mix favoring B2C business.

