IndiGo and Air India Expand Flight Services for Tourism Season

IndiGo and Air India have unveiled new flight services designed to meet the demands of the tourist season. Starting September 15, IndiGo will offer flights connecting Kolkata in West Bengal and Purnea in Bihar. This marks Purnea as IndiGo's 94th domestic destination, further expanding its network.

Air India is also bolstering its service by introducing flights between Delhi and Jaisalmer beginning October 26. These flights will utilize A320 aircraft and are set to continue through March 28, aiming to accommodate the seasonal influx of tourists.

The new route to Purnea will use ATR aircraft, making it IndiGo's fourth destination in Bihar, following Patna, Gaya, and Darbhanga, as stated in their official release.

