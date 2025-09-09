Left Menu

Rajasthan Government Boosts Rail Connectivity for Economic Growth

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasizes prioritizing state railway expansion, aiming to boost connectivity and support local industries. Reviewing the Ratlam-Dungarpur rail project and Bharatpur's new terminal, Sharma advocates for timely project execution to leverage economic and public benefits, urging coordination among officials and railway authorities.

In a move to strengthen Rajasthan's infrastructure, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday emphasized the state's commitment to expanding its railway services. This initiative aims to enhance public connectivity and stimulate local industry and employment opportunities.

Sharma closely reviewed the progress of the Ratlam-Dungarpur via Banswara railway project and the proposed rail terminal at Bharatpur, backed by the Central Warehousing Corporation. He urged officials to work closely with railway authorities to ensure these projects are executed timely and efficiently.

Highlighting the economic advantages, Sharma noted that a new rail terminal at Bharatpur would significantly benefit farmers, industrial sectors, and the broader community. He directed a joint inspection for site selection and expedited land acquisition for the projects, calling for coordinated efforts with the central government on funding and technical needs.

