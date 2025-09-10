Skoda Auto India Slashes Prices with Major GST Reductions

In a bold move to provide customers with better value, Skoda Auto India has announced a substantial reduction in prices across its product portfolio. This decision, effective from September 22, comes as a response to the GST reduction benefits, which the company is eager to pass on to its consumers.

Significant price cuts include a reduction of up to Rs 3,28,267 on the Kodiaq SUV and Rs 1,19,295 on the compact SUV Kylaq. Similarly, the popular SUV Kushaq will see its price decreased by up to Rs 65,828, and the sedan Slavia's price will be reduced by Rs 63,207.

Skoda Auto India's Brand Director, Ashish Gupta, emphasized that the revised GST structure facilitates better market accessibility and delivers value to buyers, allowing Skoda's products to attract a broader customer base.