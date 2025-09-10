Left Menu

Skoda Auto India Slashes Prices with Major GST Reductions

Skoda Auto India announced a significant price reduction across its product range to reflect the GST cuts. Notable reductions include the Kodiaq SUV by Rs 3,28,267 and the Kushaq SUV by Rs 65,828. The move is aimed at providing better value to customers and expanding the brand's reach.

In a bold move to provide customers with better value, Skoda Auto India has announced a substantial reduction in prices across its product portfolio. This decision, effective from September 22, comes as a response to the GST reduction benefits, which the company is eager to pass on to its consumers.

Significant price cuts include a reduction of up to Rs 3,28,267 on the Kodiaq SUV and Rs 1,19,295 on the compact SUV Kylaq. Similarly, the popular SUV Kushaq will see its price decreased by up to Rs 65,828, and the sedan Slavia's price will be reduced by Rs 63,207.

Skoda Auto India's Brand Director, Ashish Gupta, emphasized that the revised GST structure facilitates better market accessibility and delivers value to buyers, allowing Skoda's products to attract a broader customer base.

