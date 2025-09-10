Poland Resumes Air Operations Amidst Military Concerns

Air traffic operations have resumed at three key airports in Poland—Warsaw, Modlin, and Rzeszow—following a temporary closure due to military interventions. The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PAZP) confirmed that the decision came after drones infiltrated Polish airspace amidst Russia's ongoing aggression toward Ukraine.

The spokesperson informed private broadcaster TVN24 about the situation, explaining that these measures were crucial for national security. Despite the reopening of some airports, Lublin's airfield remains shut as a precautionary step while authorities continue assessing potential risks.

This development highlights the tense geopolitical environment affecting Polish aviation and underscores the broader regional security dynamics prompted by the conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)