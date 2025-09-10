Hero MotoCorp Slashes Prices in Wake of GST Cut

In a significant move benefiting consumers, Hero MotoCorp announced a price reduction on multiple two-wheeler models by up to Rs 15,743. The decision aligns with the recent reduction in GST rates, intended to pass savings directly to customers.

Effective September 22, the lowered prices apply to models including the Splendor+, Glamour, Xtreme range, as well as scooters like Xoom, Destini, and Pleasure+. This adjustment aims to make two-wheelers more affordable and accessible, particularly as India approaches its festive season.

CEO Vikram Kasbekar expressed optimism about GST 2.0 reforms, highlighting their potential to encourage consumption and contribute to GDP growth, ultimately assisting India's transition towards a USD 5 trillion economy. More than half of Indian households rely on two-wheelers, signaling a critical juncture for mass mobility solutions and economic impetus.

(With inputs from agencies.)