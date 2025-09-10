Left Menu

PhonePe Partners with SIDBI to Propel Digital Empowerment for Micro Enterprises

PhonePe has signed an MoU with SIDBI to offer a digital solution via the Udyam Assist Platform, aiming to empower micro enterprises by formalizing informal businesses. This initiative will provide access to government benefits and credit, boosting the digital integration of businesses across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, fintech giant PhonePe has teamed up with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to launch a comprehensive digital solution aimed at empowering micro enterprises and merchants across India. This strategic partnership involves the use of the Udyam Assist Platform (UAP) to facilitate the formalization of Informal Micro Enterprises (IMEs).

Under the memorandum of understanding, this collaboration opens doors for micro enterprises to tap into government schemes, access credit facilities, and integrate into the digital payments landscape seamlessly. In a ceremony that marked the signing, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Jitan Ram Manjhi, witnessed the agreement.

PhonePe's CEO, Hemant Gala, highlighted the transformative potential of this partnership in contributing to India's economic vision by making digital solutions user-friendly and efficient. The PhonePe Business app will soon roll out this facilitated service to merchants. Since its January 2023 launch under the Ministry of MSME's Formalization Project, UAP has issued over 2.75 crore Udyam Assist Certificates, significantly aiding the formalization of non-GST registered IMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

