Nailed Expressway Causes Car Tyre Chaos

Nails hammered into the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra caused the puncturing of tyres on at least three vehicles. Videos of the incident went viral, showing nails embedded in the high-speed road. The police and MSRDC officials are investigating the situation, with motorists reporting delayed assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bizarre incident, the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district became a danger zone as nails hammered into the road surface punctured the tyres of at least three vehicles early Wednesday.

Nail-studded asphalt was discovered on a Mumbai-bound stretch, sparking viral videos on social media and urging action from local officials. Despite motorists' calls for help, assistance was slow to arrive.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and local police are investigating, calling the road's contractor and witnesses to determine responsibility for this hazardous roadway sabotage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

