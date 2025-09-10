Nailed Expressway Causes Car Tyre Chaos

In a bizarre incident, the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district became a danger zone as nails hammered into the road surface punctured the tyres of at least three vehicles early Wednesday.

Nail-studded asphalt was discovered on a Mumbai-bound stretch, sparking viral videos on social media and urging action from local officials. Despite motorists' calls for help, assistance was slow to arrive.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and local police are investigating, calling the road's contractor and witnesses to determine responsibility for this hazardous roadway sabotage.

(With inputs from agencies.)