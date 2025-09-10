L.T. Elevator Limited: Elevating Opportunities with Upcoming IPO Launch

L.T. Elevator Limited, a prominent player in the vertical transportation industry specializing in the design and manufacturing of elevators, escalators, and related components, is preparing to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on September 12, 2025. The company aims to generate ₹39.37 Crores to strengthen its working capital.

With plans to issue up to 50,48,000 equity shares priced between ₹76 and ₹78 per share, L.T. Elevator underscores its commitment to scaling its operations. The funds will be utilized for the working capital of its subsidiary, Park Smart Solutions Limited, and other general corporate purposes.

Managing Director Arvind Gupta expressed confidence in the company's growth, highlighting their 'Customer First Philosophy' that has fostered trust in both public and private sectors. As rapid urbanization spurs demand, L.T. Elevator is poised to expand its influence in India's evolving infrastructure landscape.