Left Menu

L.T. Elevator Limited: Elevating Opportunities with Upcoming IPO Launch

L.T. Elevator Limited is set to launch its IPO on September 12, 2025, to raise ₹39.37 Crores. This will bolster its working capital and fund expansion, leveraging its proven capacity in elevators and parking solutions. The IPO marks a pivotal step in scaling operations and capturing new growth avenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:09 IST
L.T. Elevator Limited: Elevating Opportunities with Upcoming IPO Launch
L. T. Elevator Limited IPO Opens On 12th September 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

L.T. Elevator Limited, a prominent player in the vertical transportation industry specializing in the design and manufacturing of elevators, escalators, and related components, is preparing to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on September 12, 2025. The company aims to generate ₹39.37 Crores to strengthen its working capital.

With plans to issue up to 50,48,000 equity shares priced between ₹76 and ₹78 per share, L.T. Elevator underscores its commitment to scaling its operations. The funds will be utilized for the working capital of its subsidiary, Park Smart Solutions Limited, and other general corporate purposes.

Managing Director Arvind Gupta expressed confidence in the company's growth, highlighting their 'Customer First Philosophy' that has fostered trust in both public and private sectors. As rapid urbanization spurs demand, L.T. Elevator is poised to expand its influence in India's evolving infrastructure landscape.

TRENDING

1
C P Radhakrishnan Ascends to Vice Presidency

C P Radhakrishnan Ascends to Vice Presidency

 India
2
India Drives Toward Top Spot in Global Automobile Market

India Drives Toward Top Spot in Global Automobile Market

 India
3
Legal Showdown: Trump's Attempt to Oust Fed Governor Stall

Legal Showdown: Trump's Attempt to Oust Fed Governor Stall

 Global
4
Thrills and Spills at UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships

Thrills and Spills at UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025