Flights to Kathmandu Cancelled Amid Nepalese Unrest
Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have canceled flights to and from Kathmandu due to the closure of the city's airport amidst regional unrest. The airlines are offering flexibility with bookings and coordinating with authorities to resume services promptly.
Air India, along with other major carriers such as Air India Express, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, has suspended its flights to and from Kathmandu as unrest in Nepal leads to the closure of the city's airport. The suspension affects numerous daily flights operated by the airlines.
Air India's official statement indicated cancellations would continue until conditions stabilize, assuring passengers of further updates. Passengers are being offered rescheduling and cancellation options with waived fees up to a specified date.
The Nepal Army enforced curfews and restrictive orders nationwide as they face widespread protests and political turmoil following the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.
