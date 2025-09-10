Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Investment Boom: Naidu's Super Six Success

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the TDP-led NDA government has attracted Rs 10 lakh crore worth of investments, contrasting the previous regime's debt. Emphasizing fulfillment of 'Super Six' promises, Naidu highlighted schemes aiding farmers, women, and LPG distribution, acknowledging Modi's GST reforms for price cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anantapur | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised the current TDP-led NDA government's success in securing Rs 10 lakh crore in investments. He juxtaposed this achievement against the previous YSRCP regime's accumulation of an equal amount in debt, marking a stark contrast in governance.

Speaking at the 'Super Six Super Hit' event, Naidu criticized former leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for issues such as unemployment and drug concerns. He reassured attendees that his administration is steadfastly delivering on its 'Super Six' promises, highlighting no expected urea shortages for farmers.

Naidu commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's GST adjustments, which have reportedly lowered product prices. Enumerating his government's triumphs, he pointed to the 'Annadatha Sukhibhava' scheme aiding farmers, and noted the benefits provided by the 'Deepam 2.0' LPG distribution. Additionally, he celebrated the state's free bus service for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

