Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Halt amid Nepal's Youth-Led Protests

The Delhi-Kathmandu international bus service, operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), has been temporarily suspended due to ongoing turmoil in Nepal, officials announced on Wednesday.

What began as 'Gen Z protests' against a governmental social media ban has evolved into a widespread campaign against alleged corruption and negligence by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's administration.

Following massive demonstrations leading to Prime Minister Oli's resignation and the ban's lifting, the vital bus link, symbolizing Indo-Nepalese ties, awaits the return of stability, while stranded passengers are being refunded.