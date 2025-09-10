Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Halt amid Nepal's Youth-Led Protests
The Delhi-Kathmandu bus service was suspended due to unrest in Nepal, including Gen Z protests against a social media ban and government corruption. The Delhi Transport Corporation will resume operations once the situation stabilizes. Refunds are being issued to affected passengers.
The Delhi-Kathmandu international bus service, operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), has been temporarily suspended due to ongoing turmoil in Nepal, officials announced on Wednesday.
What began as 'Gen Z protests' against a governmental social media ban has evolved into a widespread campaign against alleged corruption and negligence by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's administration.
Following massive demonstrations leading to Prime Minister Oli's resignation and the ban's lifting, the vital bus link, symbolizing Indo-Nepalese ties, awaits the return of stability, while stranded passengers are being refunded.
