Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Halt amid Nepal's Youth-Led Protests

The Delhi-Kathmandu bus service was suspended due to unrest in Nepal, including Gen Z protests against a social media ban and government corruption. The Delhi Transport Corporation will resume operations once the situation stabilizes. Refunds are being issued to affected passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi-Kathmandu international bus service, operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), has been temporarily suspended due to ongoing turmoil in Nepal, officials announced on Wednesday.

What began as 'Gen Z protests' against a governmental social media ban has evolved into a widespread campaign against alleged corruption and negligence by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's administration.

Following massive demonstrations leading to Prime Minister Oli's resignation and the ban's lifting, the vital bus link, symbolizing Indo-Nepalese ties, awaits the return of stability, while stranded passengers are being refunded.

