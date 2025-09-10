India and Italy Drive Forward EU Free Trade Agreement Discussions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a productive dialogue with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday, focusing on the proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union. Modi expressed gratitude for Italy's endorsement of the deal, emphasizing its potential in boosting bilateral relations.

In their phone conversation, Modi also addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, underscoring the need for collaborative efforts to end hostilities. Furthermore, he discussed the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) which aims to enhance connectivity across these regions.

The proposed free trade agreement, which both nations hope to finalize by year's end, is becoming a cornerstone of India-EU relations. Reinstituted in 2022 after an eight-year hiatus, the negotiations are now in their 13th round, and the IMEEC initiative is seen as transformative, linking multiple continents through expansive transportation networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)