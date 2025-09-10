Left Menu

India and Italy Drive Forward EU Free Trade Agreement Discussions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed the India-EU free trade agreement and ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict. Modi expressed gratitude for Italy's support and highlighted the promise of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor for enhanced connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:51 IST
India and Italy Drive Forward EU Free Trade Agreement Discussions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a productive dialogue with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday, focusing on the proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union. Modi expressed gratitude for Italy's endorsement of the deal, emphasizing its potential in boosting bilateral relations.

In their phone conversation, Modi also addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, underscoring the need for collaborative efforts to end hostilities. Furthermore, he discussed the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) which aims to enhance connectivity across these regions.

The proposed free trade agreement, which both nations hope to finalize by year's end, is becoming a cornerstone of India-EU relations. Reinstituted in 2022 after an eight-year hiatus, the negotiations are now in their 13th round, and the IMEEC initiative is seen as transformative, linking multiple continents through expansive transportation networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering New Leaders: APPSCCE 2024 Achievers Celebrate Triumph

Empowering New Leaders: APPSCCE 2024 Achievers Celebrate Triumph

 India
2
Gaza's Young Survivors: Healing Amidst Ruins

Gaza's Young Survivors: Healing Amidst Ruins

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as Davis Cup Set Against Backdrop of Poland Drone Incident

Tensions Rise as Davis Cup Set Against Backdrop of Poland Drone Incident

 United Kingdom
4
Turmoil in Nepal Leaves Pilgrims Stranded Amid Safety Concerns

Turmoil in Nepal Leaves Pilgrims Stranded Amid Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025