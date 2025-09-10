Mauritius and India's Unbreakable Economic Bond: A Gateway to Africa

In the midst of global trade tensions marked by punitive tariffs and rising protectionist policies, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam stressed the significance of the economic partnership between India and Mauritius. Speaking at the Mauritius-India Business Conclave, organized with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Ramgoolam highlighted the enduring socio-economic ties between the two nations.

Ramgoolam underscored the strategic positioning of Mauritius as a bridge between Asia and Africa, offering Indian businesses a competitive entry point into African markets. He noted historic agreements such as the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA), enhancing trade relations and mutual investment flows, which saw bilateral trade surpass USD 800 million in 2024.

Emphasizing the potential of the blue economy, Ramgoolam invited Indian industries to explore opportunities in sectors like marine trade, aquaculture, and renewable energy. This strategic focus aligns with India's global policies and cements Mauritius' role as a pivotal partner in economic development and investment, amidst a complex global economic landscape.