Left Menu

T V Narendran Takes the Helm: New AIMA President

T V Narendran, CEO of Tata Steel, has taken over as President of the All India Management Association (AIMA), succeeding Suneeta Reddy. Under his leadership, AIMA will continue to further management excellence in India. Vineet Agarwal assumes the role of Vice President, following strong leadership in logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:26 IST
T V Narendran Takes the Helm: New AIMA President
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's management sector, T V Narendran, the CEO and MD of Tata Steel, has been appointed as the President of the All India Management Association (AIMA). This prestigious position within the apex body of India's management fraternity marks a new leadership chapter.

Narendran takes over the presidency from Suneeta Reddy, the Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, who completed her term. His presidency, slated to last until September 2026, promises to steer AIMA towards new horizons, leveraging his extensive background with over three decades in the mining and metals industry.

Vineet Agarwal of TCI assumes the Vice Presidency at AIMA. A seasoned business leader with a robust track record, Agarwal aims to continue his contributions, drawing from his experience as the founding Chairman of the organization's Young Leaders Council. Together with Narendran, they plan to uphold AIMA's mission of promoting management excellence.

TRENDING

1
Denmark's Resilient Economy Amid Novo Nordisk Job Cuts

Denmark's Resilient Economy Amid Novo Nordisk Job Cuts

 Global
2
Nepal in Crisis: Will the Federal Republic Survive the Turmoil?

Nepal in Crisis: Will the Federal Republic Survive the Turmoil?

 India
3
New Trade and Defense Talks Between U.S. and South Korea

New Trade and Defense Talks Between U.S. and South Korea

 United States
4
India Rebukes Pakistan as 'Terror Sponsor' at UN

India Rebukes Pakistan as 'Terror Sponsor' at UN

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025