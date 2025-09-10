T V Narendran Takes the Helm: New AIMA President

In a significant development for India's management sector, T V Narendran, the CEO and MD of Tata Steel, has been appointed as the President of the All India Management Association (AIMA). This prestigious position within the apex body of India's management fraternity marks a new leadership chapter.

Narendran takes over the presidency from Suneeta Reddy, the Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, who completed her term. His presidency, slated to last until September 2026, promises to steer AIMA towards new horizons, leveraging his extensive background with over three decades in the mining and metals industry.

Vineet Agarwal of TCI assumes the Vice Presidency at AIMA. A seasoned business leader with a robust track record, Agarwal aims to continue his contributions, drawing from his experience as the founding Chairman of the organization's Young Leaders Council. Together with Narendran, they plan to uphold AIMA's mission of promoting management excellence.