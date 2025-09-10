Boosting Connectivity: Modi's Vision for Eastern States

The Narendra Modi administration is pushing for enhanced connectivity within India, focusing on remote areas in the eastern states. Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted this initiative on Wednesday by announcing new railway facilities reaching these parts.

In addition to improving rail access, the government has sanctioned the Mokama-Munger high-speed corridor project in Bihar, worth Rs 4,447 crore. The project was approved during a Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs meeting.

This 82.4 km four-lane corridor, utilizing a hybrid annuity model, aims to facilitate smoother travel and stimulate economic activities by boosting tourism, industry, and employment, impacting regions like Mokama, Barhiya, and Bhagalpur.