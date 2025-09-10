Left Menu

India Aims for Top 5 Maritime Nation Status by 2047

India is committed to becoming a global hub for shipbuilding, aiming to rank among the top five maritime nations by 2047. The government supports this with initiatives like the Maritime Development Fund and infrastructure subsidies. Maharashtra introduces new policies to boost shipbuilding and repair industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:41 IST
India Aims for Top 5 Maritime Nation Status by 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is making strides to become a central hub for global shipbuilding, aiming to rise from its current position to rank among the top five maritime nations by 2047. Union Minister Shantanu Thakur revealed this ambitious goal at the 14th INMEX SMM India, attended by global and domestic maritime stakeholders.

The initiative focuses on boosting employment, enhancing global competitiveness, and driving sustainability in the blue economy through government-backed policies like the Rs 25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund and extended financial assistance for shipbuilding till 2036.

Maharashtra plays a pivotal role with its new Shipbuilding, Ship Repair, and Ship Recycling Policy 2025, aiming to contribute a significant portion to national shipbuilding targets. Key features include capital subsidies, infrastructure stimulus, and workforce training, projected to create over 1.4 lakh jobs by 2047.

TRENDING

1
BJP's Delhi Triumph: Modi's Vision and Workers' Dedication Fuel Victory

BJP's Delhi Triumph: Modi's Vision and Workers' Dedication Fuel Victory

 India
2
India-UAE Education Bridge: Unveiling the Atal Incubation Centre

India-UAE Education Bridge: Unveiling the Atal Incubation Centre

 United Arab Emirates
3
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Condemns TDP's Medical College Privatization Amidst 'Super Flop' Celebrations

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Condemns TDP's Medical College Privatization Amidst 'Su...

 India
4
India Cruises to Victory: A Swift 4.3 Overs Chase

India Cruises to Victory: A Swift 4.3 Overs Chase

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025