Carpool Lane Shake-up: EV Policy Change Sparks Debate
The federal government will prohibit states from allowing electric vehicles to use carpool lanes without meeting occupancy requirements starting October 1. California, led by Governor Gavin Newsom, will adapt to this policy change. This previously incentivized the purchase of EVs by offering perks like reduced tolls.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 00:00 IST
Starting October 1, the federal government is set to forbid states from permitting electric vehicles to access carpool lanes without meeting vehicle occupancy requirements, California officials have announced.
Governor Gavin Newsom stated that drivers in California with the Clean Air Vehicle decal will no longer enjoy the privilege of solitary carpool lane access or reduced toll rates.
This change marks a significant shift as California and other states had utilized these incentives to boost electric vehicle sales, initiatives now facing challenges from the federal administration.
