Left Menu

South Koreans to Depart U.S. After Immigration Detention

Nearly 300 South Koreans, detained at an automobile project site in Georgia by U.S. immigration authorities, will fly home on a chartered plane. They are set to leave a detention center for Atlanta airport. The operation involved 475 individuals, with the situation highlighting immigration enforcement dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-09-2025 02:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 02:45 IST
South Koreans to Depart U.S. After Immigration Detention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Nearly 300 South Koreans, who were detained by U.S. immigration authorities during a raid at an automobile project site in Georgia, are set to board a chartered flight at noon on Thursday, according to Yonhap News.

They will depart the detention center aboard buses, heading for Atlanta airport, as part of the large-scale enforcement operation that originally involved 475 individuals. The operation was part of ongoing immigration enforcement in the region.

Sources familiar with the situation reported the impending departure to Yonhap, casting a spotlight on the complexities surrounding immigration enforcement actions and their implications for foreign workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Republicans Block Surprise Move to Release Epstein Files

Senate Republicans Block Surprise Move to Release Epstein Files

 Global
2
International Dispute: South Korea's Plea for Hyundai Workers' Release

International Dispute: South Korea's Plea for Hyundai Workers' Release

 Global
3
Political Violence Escalates: The Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Political Violence Escalates: The Assassination of Charlie Kirk

 Global
4
Governor Cox Calls Charlie Kirk's Death a 'Political Assassination'

Governor Cox Calls Charlie Kirk's Death a 'Political Assassination'

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025