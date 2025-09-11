South Koreans to Depart U.S. After Immigration Detention
Nearly 300 South Koreans, detained at an automobile project site in Georgia by U.S. immigration authorities, will fly home on a chartered plane. They are set to leave a detention center for Atlanta airport. The operation involved 475 individuals, with the situation highlighting immigration enforcement dynamics.
Nearly 300 South Koreans, who were detained by U.S. immigration authorities during a raid at an automobile project site in Georgia, are set to board a chartered flight at noon on Thursday, according to Yonhap News.
They will depart the detention center aboard buses, heading for Atlanta airport, as part of the large-scale enforcement operation that originally involved 475 individuals. The operation was part of ongoing immigration enforcement in the region.
Sources familiar with the situation reported the impending departure to Yonhap, casting a spotlight on the complexities surrounding immigration enforcement actions and their implications for foreign workers.
