International Dispute: South Korea's Plea for Hyundai Workers' Release

In a plea for diplomatic resolution, South Korea has asked the United States to release 300 South Korean workers who were detained during an immigration raid at a Hyundai construction site in Georgia. The workers, arrested last week alongside 175 others, are awaiting prompt release without physical restraints.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, requesting urgent assistance from the U.S. to address the situation. Cho's appeal included considerations for releasing the detainees without handcuffs, emphasizing their non-criminal status.

The incident has reverberated through South Korea, complicating trade discussions with Washington. The two countries are exploring the creation of a new visa category to prevent similar issues. Meanwhile, South Korean businesses voice concerns over restrictive U.S. visa policies that hinder their operations.