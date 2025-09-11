Left Menu

International Dispute: South Korea's Plea for Hyundai Workers' Release

South Korea is urging the U.S. to release 300 South Korean workers, detained in a raid at a Hyundai construction site in Georgia, without handcuffs. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun made the request during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, aiming to resolve the diplomatic and immigration crisis.

In a plea for diplomatic resolution, South Korea has asked the United States to release 300 South Korean workers who were detained during an immigration raid at a Hyundai construction site in Georgia. The workers, arrested last week alongside 175 others, are awaiting prompt release without physical restraints.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, requesting urgent assistance from the U.S. to address the situation. Cho's appeal included considerations for releasing the detainees without handcuffs, emphasizing their non-criminal status.

The incident has reverberated through South Korea, complicating trade discussions with Washington. The two countries are exploring the creation of a new visa category to prevent similar issues. Meanwhile, South Korean businesses voice concerns over restrictive U.S. visa policies that hinder their operations.

