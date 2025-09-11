Left Menu

SIG Tattva Ignites Innovation with INR 3.5 Crore Investment in Crion Technologies

New Delhi [India] - SIG Tattva, the corporate venture arm of Somany Impresa Group, invests INR 3.5 crore in Crion Technologies to enhance digital solutions in IoT and AI. Launching 'Pilot Before Pitch,' a new collaboration model, it aims for transformative scale-ups in deep-tech ventures across industries.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:59 IST
Shashvat Somany, Founder of SIG Tattva during the launch event. Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move aimed at bolstering technological innovation, SIG Tattva, the corporate venture capital branch of Somany Impresa Group, has announced a substantial investment of INR 3.5 crore in Crion Technologies. Crion, renowned for its cutting-edge work in IoT, AI, AR/VR, and cloud technologies, is poised to revolutionize asset management with its Clonos platform. This digital twin platform promises real-time insights and predictive capabilities, streamlining efficiency and decision-making in enterprises.

Vishnuvardhan Jayachandran, the CEO of Crion Technologies, expressed enthusiasm over the partnership, highlighting the prospects for accelerated product development and market expansion. He emphasized the transformative potential of their technologies in reshaping manufacturing, utilities, and infrastructure sectors, with SIG Tattva providing the necessary impetus to achieve scale.

Along with its investment, SIG Tattva also unveiled its flagship 'Pilot Before Pitch' program, a pioneering initiative set to redefine collaboration between startups and enterprises. Bringing together venture capital firms, academic institutions, and industry leaders, the launch event was marked by interactive discussions and showcase opportunities, positioning PBP as a catalyst for real-world solution adoption. Shashvat Somany from SIG Tattva underlined the significance of these developments, aiming to create a robust collaborative ecosystem for deep-tech innovation in India.

During the PBP launch, attendees including venture capitalists, incubators, and accelerators were offered a tour of AGI Greenpac's Bhongir Glass Manufacturing Plant to witness its advanced capabilities. The plant visit illustrated how startups can leverage SIG Tattva's industry-scale environments and strategic insights to bring innovative solutions to fruition. Sriharsha Bandaluppi, Head of SIG Tattva, noted the event as a turning point in fostering collaborative growth and innovation across India's startup ecosystem.

Committed to nurturing visionary founders and startups, SIG Tattva is focused on early-stage deep-tech manufacturing, enterprise SaaS, clean technologies, and next-gen e-commerce. Through strategic support and industrial partnerships, SIG Tattva aspires to enhance India's position as a leader in deep-tech innovations. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

