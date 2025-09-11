Left Menu

Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

The Odisha government is increasing the electric two-wheeler subsidy from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 under its new draft Electric Vehicle Policy-2025 to encourage EV adoption. The policy also outlines increased incentives for other electric vehicles, aiming for 50% EV registrations by 2030.

  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government is making a significant push towards electric vehicle adoption by enhancing subsidies for electric two-wheelers. The state has decided to increase the subsidy from the previous Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000, officials revealed on Thursday, aiming to boost the electric vehicle segment in the region.

To support this initiative, the government has included these changes in its draft Electric Vehicle Policy-2025, which will be enforced for five years post consultation with stakeholders. The policy proposes Rs 5,000 as an incentive per kWh of battery capacity, with the subsidy now capped at Rs 30,000 for two-wheelers.

The new policy also raises subsidies for other types of electric vehicles, including three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and buses. The state government aims to increase new EV registrations to 50% by 2030, having previously missed its target of 20% registrations by 2025 under the 2021 policy.

