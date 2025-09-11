Rachel Reeves Eyes Business Tax Reforms to Boost UK Growth
UK finance minister Rachel Reeves plans to reform business property taxes to ease expansion for smaller firms. With her budget announcement approaching, rumors of tax hikes and inflation concerns grow. Economists suggest she may need to generate significant revenue due to borrowing costs and uncertain growth prospects.
Rachel Reeves, Britain's finance minister, announced her intention to reform business property taxes to aid small business expansion. Reeves aims to promote growth amid fears of tax increases and inflation.
Her strategy includes smoothing tax rate hikes for expanding small firms, with details to be unveiled in the upcoming budget. The move targets eliminating sudden property tax increases and enhancing reliefs for property improvements.
Helen Dickinson of the British Retail Consortium responded positively, but urged clarity on promised reductions for retail, hospitality, and leisure sectors, which remains pending until the budget announcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Britain's Finance Minister Aims to Boost Small Businesses with Tax Reforms
Rajasthan Government Boosts Rail Connectivity for Economic Growth
Rachel Reeves Calls for Inflation Reduction and Economic Growth
Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa: A New Vision for Indonesia's Economic Growth
Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Spurs Economic Growth in Aravalli