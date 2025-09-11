Kerala's Road Safety Initiative Stalled Despite Rising Accidents

Nearly 6,000 lives have been lost in road accidents in Kerala since January 2022, with over 40,000 incidents recorded annually. Despite the alarming statistics, the state has not implemented the central government's Good Samaritan scheme designed to incentivize ordinary citizens to assist accident victims.

The Good Samaritan scheme, introduced in 2020, was renamed Rah-Veer after cash rewards were increased earlier this year. However, in Kerala, both state and district-level committees set to monitor and reward Good Samaritans have remained dormant, leading to zero recognitions since the scheme's inception.

Experts emphasize the need for awareness and education rather than post-accident rewards. Meanwhile, the scheme allows volunteers to provide immediate aid without fear of harassment, aiming to save lives during the critical 'golden hour' post-accident.