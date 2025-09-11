Left Menu

Weekend Metro Services Launched on Kolkata's Yellow Line

The Metro Railway Kolkata's Yellow Line, Noapara-Airport corridor, will now operate on weekends. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, the line has seen over 7,000 passengers. Services run between 7.35 am and 8.32 pm on Saturdays, and 8.35 am to 8.22 pm on Sundays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:33 IST
Weekend Metro Services Launched on Kolkata's Yellow Line
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance commuter convenience, Metro Railway Kolkata has announced that the Noapara-Airport corridor, known as the 'Yellow Line,' will now operate on Saturdays and Sundays. The decision was made following passenger demand and high ridership on this route.

The corridor, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22, has quickly gained popularity among travelers, with passenger numbers surpassing the 7,000 mark on September 8. This development comes as part of ongoing efforts to expand and improve public transportation in Kolkata.

Services on the Yellow Line will run from 7.35 am to 8.32 pm on Saturdays, while Sunday operations are scheduled to take place between 8.35 am and 8.22 pm. This expansion of service is expected to accommodate the needs of weekend travelers better.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Train Stoppages Enhance Connectivity in Assam

New Train Stoppages Enhance Connectivity in Assam

 India
2
Slovakian PM Robert Fico's Stance on EU Sanctions and Climate Alignment

Slovakian PM Robert Fico's Stance on EU Sanctions and Climate Alignment

 Global
3
Bihar Offers Festive Travel Relief with Rs 24.06 Crore Bus Fare Subsidy

Bihar Offers Festive Travel Relief with Rs 24.06 Crore Bus Fare Subsidy

 India
4
Odisha's Fertiliser Distribution Drama: A CM's Swift Action Plan

Odisha's Fertiliser Distribution Drama: A CM's Swift Action Plan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025