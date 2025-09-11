Weekend Metro Services Launched on Kolkata's Yellow Line

In a move to enhance commuter convenience, Metro Railway Kolkata has announced that the Noapara-Airport corridor, known as the 'Yellow Line,' will now operate on Saturdays and Sundays. The decision was made following passenger demand and high ridership on this route.

The corridor, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22, has quickly gained popularity among travelers, with passenger numbers surpassing the 7,000 mark on September 8. This development comes as part of ongoing efforts to expand and improve public transportation in Kolkata.

Services on the Yellow Line will run from 7.35 am to 8.32 pm on Saturdays, while Sunday operations are scheduled to take place between 8.35 am and 8.22 pm. This expansion of service is expected to accommodate the needs of weekend travelers better.

