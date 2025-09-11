Left Menu

Bihar Offers Festive Travel Relief with Rs 24.06 Crore Bus Fare Subsidy

The Bihar government has announced a Rs 24.06 crore subsidy on interstate bus fares for the festive season in 2025-26, covering festivals like Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath, and Holi. This move aims to ease travel for citizens using deluxe non-AC, deluxe AC, and deluxe sleeper AC buses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:03 IST
Bihar Offers Festive Travel Relief with Rs 24.06 Crore Bus Fare Subsidy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government has sanctioned a Rs 24.06 crore subsidy on interstate bus fares for its citizens during the upcoming festival season, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary revealed on Thursday. This measure is part of the government's initiative to ensure hassle-free travel for the public during Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath, and Holi.

While Rs 10 crore of the subsidy has been allocated from the current budget, the balance will be sourced from the Bihar Contingency Fund (BCF), according to Choudhary. This subsidy will be applicable to deluxe non-AC, deluxe AC, and deluxe sleeper AC buses operating on a public-private-participation basis.

Choudhary emphasized the government's commitment to improving public transport and ensuring affordable travel within and outside Bihar. In parallel, the Railways have also launched 12,000 special trains for Diwali and Chhath. The combined efforts are aimed at facilitating the smooth return of residents during festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peter Mandelson's Dramatic Fall from Grace: The Epstein Connection

Peter Mandelson's Dramatic Fall from Grace: The Epstein Connection

 Global
2
Call for Equitable Disaster Relief for Hill States: Himachal's Plea

Call for Equitable Disaster Relief for Hill States: Himachal's Plea

 India
3
SpiceJet Advances to Chairman: An Inside Look at Transparent Governance

SpiceJet Advances to Chairman: An Inside Look at Transparent Governance

 India
4
Evergrande Liquidation Moves: A Step Towards Recovery

Evergrande Liquidation Moves: A Step Towards Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025