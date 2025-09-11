Bihar Offers Festive Travel Relief with Rs 24.06 Crore Bus Fare Subsidy

The Bihar government has sanctioned a Rs 24.06 crore subsidy on interstate bus fares for its citizens during the upcoming festival season, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary revealed on Thursday. This measure is part of the government's initiative to ensure hassle-free travel for the public during Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath, and Holi.

While Rs 10 crore of the subsidy has been allocated from the current budget, the balance will be sourced from the Bihar Contingency Fund (BCF), according to Choudhary. This subsidy will be applicable to deluxe non-AC, deluxe AC, and deluxe sleeper AC buses operating on a public-private-participation basis.

Choudhary emphasized the government's commitment to improving public transport and ensuring affordable travel within and outside Bihar. In parallel, the Railways have also launched 12,000 special trains for Diwali and Chhath. The combined efforts are aimed at facilitating the smooth return of residents during festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)