Dev Accelerator Ltd's IPO Generates Strong Investor Demand

Dev Accelerator Ltd's IPO received strong interest, with a subscription rate of 16.08 times by the second day of sale. Retail investors subscribed 59.31 times over, while non-institutional investors and qualified buyers showed significant interest. The IPO aims to raise capital for company expansion across major cities in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dev Accelerator Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) attracted significant attention, achieving a subscription rate of 16.08 times by the second day of its share sale on Thursday, according to NSE data.

Retail Individual Investors led the charge, with a subscription rate of 59.31 times, while the non-institutional investors segment saw a 15.36 times interest. Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed at 2.40 times. The company's IPO, fully a fresh issue of 2.35 crore shares, has a price band of Rs 56 to Rs 61 per share.

Dev Accelerator, promoted by Dev Information Technology Ltd, plans to use the funds raised for expanding its presence in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. The capital will also cover strategic growth initiatives and debt payment.

