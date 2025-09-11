Left Menu

Kashmir's Apple Boost: Railways Transforming Horticultural Logistics

Indian Railways is launching parcel vans to transport fruits from Kashmir Valley to Jammu and Delhi, alleviating the horticulture sector's losses due to the National Highway 44's closure. The initiative will empower apple growers by providing a reliable route to national markets, bolstering Kashmir's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways is set to revolutionize Kashmir's horticulture sector by launching two parcel vans to deliver fruits from the Kashmir Valley to Jammu and Delhi. This initiative begins on Thursday, easing the sector's losses from the prolonged closure of National Highway 44 due to severe weather conditions.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the operational status of the Jammu-Srinagar line, underpinning plans for a dedicated parcel train to transport apples daily from Budgam station to Delhi starting Saturday. This step promises a more dependable and quicker distribution channel for Kashmiri apples to penetrate national markets.

The introduction of this rail service, which substitutes the vulnerable road routes, is set to be a game-changer for commerce in the region. It signifies a pivotal enhancement in logistics, empowering apple growers and invigorating the economy. The move has garnered appreciation from local leaders, lauding its potential relief for horticultural producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

