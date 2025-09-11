SpiceJet Advances to Chairman: An Inside Look at Transparent Governance

SpiceJet, once beleaguered by challenges, recently provided an interest-free advance of Rs 32 crore to its Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh. According to the airline's latest annual report, this amount is being adjusted from Singh's monthly salary, showcasing adherence to policies approved by both the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the company board.

With a fleet of 19 aircraft, SpiceJet captured a modest 2 percent share of the domestic market as of July. The financial advance to Singh is not an isolated gesture but part of a structured policy, confirmed a spokesperson. The advance is already being repaid, aligning with the company's commitment to transparency and compliance with corporate governance standards.

Despite these financial dealings, SpiceJet recorded a net profit of Rs 58.1 crore for the year ending March 31, 2025. The airline emphasized its dedication to transparent governance practices, ensuring all transactions are disclosed, audited, and within legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)