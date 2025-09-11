The Krasnodar airport, a major transport hub in southern Russia, has reopened after being closed for over a year due to the Ukraine war's security ramifications. The transport ministry resolved pending safety issues, lifting restrictions after comprehensive evaluations.

The reopening marks a significant step for local businesses and tourism, granting improved access to the Black Sea and Azov Sea resorts. Residents and vacationers will benefit from resumed operations, facilitating regional mobility.

Rosaviatsiya, the aviation authority, confirmed that a flight from Moscow would touch down on September 17, reinstating the airport's strategic role. Previously, airports like Gelendzhik and Elista, also affected by wartime closures, resumed operations as the situation stabilized.