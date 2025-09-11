Left Menu

India's Strategic Leap into the Rare Earth Magnet Industry

India must act decisively to harness its potential in the rare earth magnet sector, said SIAM President Shailesh Chandra. The government is considering production incentives as part of a strategic push to counter China's supply restrictions, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and boost automotive exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:26 IST
India's Strategic Leap into the Rare Earth Magnet Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SIAM President Shailesh Chandra urged decisive action to capitalize on India's potential in the rare earth magnet sector during the annual Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers convention.

Chandra underscored the impact of China's supply chain restrictions and highlighted India's governmental efforts, including potential incentives, to enhance rare earth magnet production.

He emphasized the need for strategic advancements in manufacturing and exports, positioning India at a crucial point to significantly increase its global market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pune Civic Chief Advocates Bold PPP Initiatives for Urban Development

Pune Civic Chief Advocates Bold PPP Initiatives for Urban Development

 India
2
Economic Crossroads: Challenges Amidst Resilience

Economic Crossroads: Challenges Amidst Resilience

 Global
3
Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

 India
4
Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025