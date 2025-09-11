India's Strategic Leap into the Rare Earth Magnet Industry

SIAM President Shailesh Chandra urged decisive action to capitalize on India's potential in the rare earth magnet sector during the annual Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers convention.

Chandra underscored the impact of China's supply chain restrictions and highlighted India's governmental efforts, including potential incentives, to enhance rare earth magnet production.

He emphasized the need for strategic advancements in manufacturing and exports, positioning India at a crucial point to significantly increase its global market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)