Tragedy Strikes: Bus Accident in Kakori Leaves Five Dead
A roadways bus accident in Kakori resulted in the death of five people and injuries to over ten others. The bus collided with a water tanker and fell into a ditch due to loss of driver control amid ongoing roadworks. Rescue operations are underway.
A tragic accident occurred in Kakori when a roadways bus overturned, claiming five lives and injuring more than ten people. Police confirmed these details on Thursday.
Locals reported the bus was en route from Hardoi when the driver lost control, causing it to crash into a water tanker before falling into a 20-foot-deep ditch. The accident site was under construction with water being sprinkled on the roadbed.
Lucknow's Police Commissioner Amrendra Singh Sengar stated that immediate rescue efforts, with aid from local citizens, helped evacuate the injured to the Kakori community health centre. Rescue operations are still in progress.
