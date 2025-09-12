BHEL Lands Rs 22.87 Crore Kavach Equipment Order

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), a state-owned engineering firm, has secured a significant order from Indian Railways valued at Rs 22.87 crore. The contract involves supplying and installing the Kavach automatic train protection system within the South Western Railway.

According to a regulatory filing, BHEL received official confirmation of the order from the Indian Railways, known as a Letter of Intent, on September 11, 2025. This order encompasses the design, development, supply, and installation of the onboard Kavach equipment in locomotives, as well as trackside equipment at various station locations.

The Kavach equipment, integral to enhancing railway safety, will be manufactured at BHEL's plant in Bengaluru. The execution of this order is expected to span a period of 18 months, marking a significant milestone in railway safety innovation.