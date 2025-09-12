Left Menu

BHEL Lands Rs 22.87 Crore Kavach Equipment Order

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) received a Rs 22.87 crore order from Indian Railways to supply and install Kavach equipment, an automatic train protection system, in the South Western Railway. The project involves design, development, supply, and installation of equipment over 18 months, manufactured at BHEL's Bengaluru plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:20 IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), a state-owned engineering firm, has secured a significant order from Indian Railways valued at Rs 22.87 crore. The contract involves supplying and installing the Kavach automatic train protection system within the South Western Railway.

According to a regulatory filing, BHEL received official confirmation of the order from the Indian Railways, known as a Letter of Intent, on September 11, 2025. This order encompasses the design, development, supply, and installation of the onboard Kavach equipment in locomotives, as well as trackside equipment at various station locations.

The Kavach equipment, integral to enhancing railway safety, will be manufactured at BHEL's plant in Bengaluru. The execution of this order is expected to span a period of 18 months, marking a significant milestone in railway safety innovation.

