Diageo India Introduces Carer's Leave for Employee Well-being

Diageo India has unveiled a Carer's Leave Policy offering full-time employees up to five paid days off annually to support loved ones in need of long-term care. This policy addresses the demands of caregiving for ageing parents or children, emphasizing work-life balance and employee support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Alcohol beverage giant Diageo India has announced a groundbreaking Carer's Leave Policy, granting full-time employees up to five paid days off annually. The initiative aims to support staff who assist loved ones requiring long-term care, reflecting the company's commitment to work-life balance.

The leave can be utilized in convenient half-day increments, offering employees the flexibility to address personal caregiving demands effectively. Diageo India CHRO Shilpa Vaid emphasizes that the policy ensures staff need not choose between professional success and personal responsibilities.

This progressive approach also acknowledges the needs of India's 'sandwich generation,' who juggle responsibilities of caring for both aging parents and young children. Diageo India continues to lead by example in fostering a supportive work environment.

