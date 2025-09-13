Rick Rieder Emerges as Fed Chair Contender

Rick Rieder, a top executive at BlackRock, is gaining momentum as a leading contender for the Federal Reserve chairmanship, according to Bloomberg News.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent has engaged in discussions with Rieder, focusing on critical matters such as monetary policy, the Fed's structural dynamics, and regulatory policies, marking him as a significant player in this high-stakes decision.

Bessent has so far publicly interviewed four out of the eleven candidates in consideration for the prestigious top central bank position, underscoring the weight of Rieder's candidacy.