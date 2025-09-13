Left Menu

Rick Rieder Emerges as Fed Chair Contender

Rick Rieder of BlackRock is rising as a contender for the Federal Reserve chairmanship. Rieder recently discussed monetary policy with U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent. Bessent has publicly interviewed four of eleven candidates for the top central bank position, indicating Rieder's significant consideration for the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 00:11 IST
Rick Rieder Emerges as Fed Chair Contender

Rick Rieder, a top executive at BlackRock, is gaining momentum as a leading contender for the Federal Reserve chairmanship, according to Bloomberg News.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent has engaged in discussions with Rieder, focusing on critical matters such as monetary policy, the Fed's structural dynamics, and regulatory policies, marking him as a significant player in this high-stakes decision.

Bessent has so far publicly interviewed four out of the eleven candidates in consideration for the prestigious top central bank position, underscoring the weight of Rieder's candidacy.

TRENDING

1
Women Boxers Shine as India Secures Four Medals, Men's Campaign Falters

Women Boxers Shine as India Secures Four Medals, Men's Campaign Falters

 United Kingdom
2
Engineering Exporters Urge Government Relief Against US Tariffs

Engineering Exporters Urge Government Relief Against US Tariffs

 India
3
PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Crore Development Projects in Northeast India

PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Crore Development Projects in Northeast India

 India
4
Utah Governor Spencer Cox's Call for Civility Amidst Political Violence

Utah Governor Spencer Cox's Call for Civility Amidst Political Violence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025