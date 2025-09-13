Rick Rieder Emerges as Fed Chair Contender
Rick Rieder of BlackRock is rising as a contender for the Federal Reserve chairmanship. Rieder recently discussed monetary policy with U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent. Bessent has publicly interviewed four of eleven candidates for the top central bank position, indicating Rieder's significant consideration for the role.
Rick Rieder, a top executive at BlackRock, is gaining momentum as a leading contender for the Federal Reserve chairmanship, according to Bloomberg News.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent has engaged in discussions with Rieder, focusing on critical matters such as monetary policy, the Fed's structural dynamics, and regulatory policies, marking him as a significant player in this high-stakes decision.
Bessent has so far publicly interviewed four out of the eleven candidates in consideration for the prestigious top central bank position, underscoring the weight of Rieder's candidacy.
