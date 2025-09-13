Left Menu

FIMI Urges Against Export Duty on Low-Grade Iron Ore

FIMI has appealed to the government to avoid imposing export duties on low-grade iron ore. The organization warns that such a move could lead to resource wastage, environmental harm, and impact mining employment. It argues exporting low-grade ore helps maintain scientific mining and supports economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:05 IST
FIMI Urges Against Export Duty on Low-Grade Iron Ore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) has made a formal appeal to the government, urging them not to impose an export duty on low-grade iron ore. In its letter to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, FIMI emphasized that such action could result in significant resource waste, job losses in the mining sector, and potential environmental consequences due to stockpiling of unused fines at mining sites.

FIMI pointed out that the domestic steel industry primarily uses high-grade iron ore (greater than 62% Fe), leaving an insufficient market for low-grade fines within India. The body noted that most low-grade material, particularly fines from mining, is either stranded at mining sites or stored in old dumps, thus creating environmental challenges and hindrances to sustainable and scientific mining practices, as these fines cannot be moved without export.

FIMI highlighted India's substantial iron ore resources and a growing production capacity, underscored by the rise in crude steel production from 103.54 million tonnes in 2020-21 to 152.18 million tonnes in 2024-25. It emphasized that exporting low-grade iron ore is not only crucial for scientific mining and preserving employment but also brings in foreign exchange, thus benefiting the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Roadblock Hits Birla Corporation's AGM Plans

Legal Roadblock Hits Birla Corporation's AGM Plans

 India
2
India play out 1-1 draw with Japan in crucial Super 4 match to enter Women’s Asia Cup final in Hangzhou, China.

India play out 1-1 draw with Japan in crucial Super 4 match to enter Women’s...

 Global
3
Women of Manipur at forefront of state's economic growth: PM Modi at Imphal rally.

Women of Manipur at forefront of state's economic growth: PM Modi at Imphal ...

 India
4
Mayawati Challenges Seers on Ambedkar's Legacy

Mayawati Challenges Seers on Ambedkar's Legacy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025