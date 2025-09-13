NAREDCO Proposes 'Right to Housing Day' on PM Modi's Birthday

NAREDCO, a leading realty sector body, has proposed observing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, September 17, as 'Right to Housing Day'.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, NAREDCO Chairman Niranjan Hiranandani praised the 'Housing for All' initiative, which has led to the construction of over 4 crore homes through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

NAREDCO emphasized the transformation of India's real estate landscape under PM Modi's leadership, underscoring GST and RERA reforms as cornerstones of increased transparency and accountability.