NAREDCO Proposes 'Right to Housing Day' on PM Modi's Birthday
NAREDCO has requested Prime Minister Modi to declare September 17, his birthday, as 'Right to Housing Day' to honor his role in advancing the 'Housing for All' initiative. The organization highlighted initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the impact of GST reforms in transforming India's real estate sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:12 IST
- Country:
- India
NAREDCO, a leading realty sector body, has proposed observing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, September 17, as 'Right to Housing Day'.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, NAREDCO Chairman Niranjan Hiranandani praised the 'Housing for All' initiative, which has led to the construction of over 4 crore homes through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
NAREDCO emphasized the transformation of India's real estate landscape under PM Modi's leadership, underscoring GST and RERA reforms as cornerstones of increased transparency and accountability.
