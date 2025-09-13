Delhi Launches Lifetime 'Saheli Smart Card' for Women and Transgender Commuters
The Delhi government plans to introduce the lifetime 'Saheli Smart Card' this October, offering free bus rides to women and transgender individuals. Replacing paper tickets, the smart card streamlines public transport accessibility and security. Registration is fully online, with KYC verification through partner banks.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government is set to revolutionize public transportation for its female and transgender residents as it prepares to introduce the 'Saheli Smart Card' this October. The new initiative, replacing the current paper ticket system, offers a lifetime of free bus rides on Delhi government-operated buses.
According to officials, the smart card will also support recharge and top-up functions for other transit modes, although the free travel benefit is exclusive to DTC and Cluster buses. The registration process will be managed online via the DTC portal, requiring KYC verification at participating banks.
This program symbolizes the government's commitment to enhancing the safety and convenience of public transport, with the cards issued under the National Common Mobility Card framework. The Delhi Chief Minister previously criticized the paper ticket system for its vulnerability to corruption, emphasizing the need for a more secure system.
ALSO READ
Indian women's hockey team qualifies for Asia Cup final, faces hosts China in summit clash in Hangzhou on Sunday.
India's Women's Hockey Team Marches to Asia Cup Final
Minakshi Hooda's Rise: An Unstoppable Force in Women's Boxing
Women of Manipur at forefront of state's economic growth: PM Modi at Imphal rally.
Congratulate Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal's first female PM, it's shining example of women's empowerment: PM Modi.