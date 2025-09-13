Left Menu

Delhi Launches Lifetime 'Saheli Smart Card' for Women and Transgender Commuters

The Delhi government plans to introduce the lifetime 'Saheli Smart Card' this October, offering free bus rides to women and transgender individuals. Replacing paper tickets, the smart card streamlines public transport accessibility and security. Registration is fully online, with KYC verification through partner banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:37 IST
The Delhi government is set to revolutionize public transportation for its female and transgender residents as it prepares to introduce the 'Saheli Smart Card' this October. The new initiative, replacing the current paper ticket system, offers a lifetime of free bus rides on Delhi government-operated buses.

According to officials, the smart card will also support recharge and top-up functions for other transit modes, although the free travel benefit is exclusive to DTC and Cluster buses. The registration process will be managed online via the DTC portal, requiring KYC verification at participating banks.

This program symbolizes the government's commitment to enhancing the safety and convenience of public transport, with the cards issued under the National Common Mobility Card framework. The Delhi Chief Minister previously criticized the paper ticket system for its vulnerability to corruption, emphasizing the need for a more secure system.

