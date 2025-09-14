Left Menu

F-35 Fighter Jets Land in Puerto Rico Amid Rising Tensions with Venezuela

Several U.S. F-35 fighter jets landed in Puerto Rico in response to regional tensions with Venezuela. The deployment aims to counteract drug cartels. Despite the aggressive military presence, the U.S. states there is no intention for regime change. Controversy escalates with Venezuela denying involvement in drug trafficking.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid increasing tensions with Venezuela, five U.S. F-35 fighter jets were spotted landing in Puerto Rico over the weekend. This follows President Donald Trump's directive to position 10 of these stealth aircraft in the Caribbean as part of an effort to combat drug cartels.

Locals, alongside Ricky Arduengo, a Reuters contract photographer, observed the aircraft at the former Roosevelt Roads military base. Recent days have also seen U.S. helicopters, Osprey aircraft, and military personnel at the site. This activity coincides with a surprise visit by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and other military officials, further highlighting the growing discord with Venezuela.

Despite the military's notable presence, the Pentagon has not announced any official changes. Venezuela claimed U.S. forces illegally boarded a fishing vessel in their waters, escalating diplomatic strains. Both nations continue to exchange accusations related to drug trafficking and military aggression.

